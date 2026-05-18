U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shimoda City Mayor MATSUKI Shoichiro offers prayers during a memorial ceremony for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival, May 15, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)