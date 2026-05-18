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    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival [Image 4 of 14]

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    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Ian Johnson receives a wreath to lay during a memorial ceremony for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival, May 15, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 21:02
    Photo ID: 9692830
    VIRIN: 260515-N-CL550-2306
    Resolution: 7586x5057
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Navy commanding officers participate in a memorial service for Americans interred at Gyokusenji Temple in Shimoda, Japan during 87th annual Black Ship Festival

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    DESRON 15
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    Allies and Partners
    CNFJ
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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