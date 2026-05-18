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    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH [Image 11 of 13]

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    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen evaluate a simulated casualty during a training event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The event combined tactical medical training with team-based competitions designed to strengthen combat readiness, critical thinking, and unit cohesion. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 20:21
    Photo ID: 9692508
    VIRIN: 260513-M-DR994-1385
    Resolution: 4920x3280
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH

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