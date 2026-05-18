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    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH [Image 8 of 13]

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    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Mustafah Briggs treats a simulated casualty at an emergency resuscitative care training station at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The event combined tactical medical training with team-based competitions designed to strengthen combat readiness, critical thinking, and unit cohesion. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 20:21
    Photo ID: 9692502
    VIRIN: 260513-M-DR994-1237
    Resolution: 5473x3649
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH
    Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH

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