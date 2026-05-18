U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Mustafah Briggs treats a simulated casualty at an emergency resuscitative care training station at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The event combined tactical medical training with team-based competitions designed to strengthen combat readiness, critical thinking, and unit cohesion. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9692503
|VIRIN:
|260513-M-DR994-1248
|Resolution:
|6254x4169
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.