Walking Blood Bank: 3rd Medical Battalion Corpsman Games MCBH

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Mustafah Briggs treats a simulated casualty at an emergency resuscitative care training station at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The event combined tactical medical training with team-based competitions designed to strengthen combat readiness, critical thinking, and unit cohesion. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)