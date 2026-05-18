Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class

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Connecticut Army National Guard warrant officer candidates unveil their class project at Camp Nett in Niantic, Connecticut, May 1, 2026. The project, a memorial-style rock marked with the class information and the phrase “Long Time Running,” serves as a lasting symbol of the class’s teamwork, identity and contribution to the Connecticut National Guard's Reserve Component Warrant Officer School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)