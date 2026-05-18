Connecticut Army National Guard warrant officer candidates unveil their class project at Camp Nett in Niantic, Connecticut, May 1, 2026. The project, a memorial-style rock marked with the class information and the phrase “Long Time Running,” serves as a lasting symbol of the class’s teamwork, identity and contribution to the Connecticut National Guard's Reserve Component Warrant Officer School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9692229
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-KD507-1033
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.