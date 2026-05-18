Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class

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The Connecticut National Guard Reserve Component Olympic Champion trophy is displayed during Warrant Officer Candidate School events at Camp Nett in Niantic, Connecticut, May 1, 2026. The trophy was awarded as part of the WOCS Olympics, a tradition where cadre and candidates compete in athletic challenges to build camaraderie during one of their final physical training sessions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)