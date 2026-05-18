The Connecticut National Guard Reserve Component Olympic Champion trophy is displayed during Warrant Officer Candidate School events at Camp Nett in Niantic, Connecticut, May 1, 2026. The trophy was awarded as part of the WOCS Olympics, a tradition where cadre and candidates compete in athletic challenges to build camaraderie during one of their final physical training sessions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9692205
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-KD507-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.