A Connecticut Army National Guard warrant officer candidate performs with her class during the presentation of class 26-001's class project at Camp Nett in Niantic, Connecticut, May 1, 2026. The performance was part of the class’s final events before graduation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9692228
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-KD507-1027
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.