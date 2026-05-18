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    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class [Image 3 of 10]

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    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class

    NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Connecticut Army National Guard warrant officer candidate performs with her class during the presentation of class 26-001's class project at Camp Nett in Niantic, Connecticut, May 1, 2026. The performance was part of the class’s final events before graduation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9692228
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-KD507-1027
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: NIANTIC, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class
    Connecticut Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Marks 20 Years, Graduates New Class

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    CTNG
    WOCS Graduation
    RC-WOCS

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