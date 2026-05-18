AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, center left, walks with 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. Newman visited the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and gain insight on local maintenance and refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)