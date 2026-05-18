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    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill [Image 4 of 4]

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    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, center left, walks with 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. Newman visited the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and gain insight on local maintenance and refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9691783
    VIRIN: 260505-F-DE541-1628
    Resolution: 7939x5293
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill
    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill
    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

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    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    6th Maintenance Squadron
    6th Maintenance Group
    6MXS
    6MXG

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