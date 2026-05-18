U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt Jamie L. Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. Newman toured the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and discuss their role in global air refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9691773
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-DE541-1578
|Resolution:
|7784x5189
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.