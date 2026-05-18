AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt Jamie L. Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. Newman toured the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and discuss their role in global air refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)