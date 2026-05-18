AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Rebecca Sonkiss, Air Mobility Command interim commander, thanks Airman 1st Class Liam Burgon, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. The AMC leadership team met with various units across the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and recognize their contributions to air refueling excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)