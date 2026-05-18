U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Rebecca Sonkiss, Air Mobility Command interim commander, thanks Airman 1st Class Liam Burgon, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. The AMC leadership team met with various units across the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and recognize their contributions to air refueling excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9691769
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-DE541-1350
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.