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    Official & Unofficial Travel to Europe: EXEMPT TRAVELERS [Image 1 of 4]

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    Official &amp; Unofficial Travel to Europe: EXEMPT TRAVELERS

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Upon arrival to Europe (Italy, or first port of entry within Europe) at any passport border control location you must:
    DECLARE:
    "I am a United States Department of War traveler on official orders. I am exempt from EES requirements per applicable international agreements."
    “I do not want to be entered into EES (Biometric Systems) ”
    SHOW:
    1. DoW CAC & Orders (Military Only)
    2. Italian Issued “Mission” Visa
    or
    3. Italian Permesso di Soggiorno

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9689949
    VIRIN: 260518-A-LR291-2351
    Resolution: 1151x867
    Size: 207.88 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official & Unofficial Travel to Europe: EXEMPT TRAVELERS [Image 4 of 4], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Official &amp; Unofficial Travel to Europe: EXEMPT TRAVELERS
    Document Requirements for ALL Personnel Assigned to Italy
    New EU Entry/Exit System (EES) &amp; DoW Travel Exemption
    VENICE MARCO POLO IMMIGRATION LINES

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