Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Upon arrival to Europe (Italy, or first port of entry within Europe) at any passport border control location you must:

DECLARE:

"I am a United States Department of War traveler on official orders. I am exempt from EES requirements per applicable international agreements."

“I do not want to be entered into EES (Biometric Systems) ”

SHOW:

1. DoW CAC & Orders (Military Only)

2. Italian Issued “Mission” Visa

or

3. Italian Permesso di Soggiorno