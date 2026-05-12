Upon arrival to Europe (Italy, or first port of entry within Europe) at any passport border control location you must:
DECLARE:
"I am a United States Department of War traveler on official orders. I am exempt from EES requirements per applicable international agreements."
“I do not want to be entered into EES (Biometric Systems) ”
SHOW:
1. DoW CAC & Orders (Military Only)
2. Italian Issued “Mission” Visa
or
3. Italian Permesso di Soggiorno
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9689949
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-LR291-2351
|Resolution:
|1151x867
|Size:
|207.88 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Official & Unofficial Travel to Europe: EXEMPT TRAVELERS [Image 4 of 4], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.