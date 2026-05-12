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    VENICE MARCO POLO IMMIGRATION LINES [Image 4 of 4]

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    VENICE MARCO POLO IMMIGRATION LINES

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    On 1 April 2026, the European Union (EU) fully implemented its new automated biometric Entry/Exit System (EES), used for registering non-EU nationals traveling for a Short Stay (90 days within any 180-day period), each time they cross the external borders of any of the 29 European countries using the system. Note: Non-EU means not holding the nationality of any European Union country or the nationality of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland. Exemptions from EES registration have been made to include Servicemembers, Civilians and their Command Sponsored Dependents traveling on NATO or Partnership for Peace business. See EESQR Code below for full details.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9689947
    VIRIN: 260518-A-LR291-7720
    Resolution: 696x906
    Size: 185.86 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VENICE MARCO POLO IMMIGRATION LINES [Image 4 of 4], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Official &amp; Unofficial Travel to Europe: EXEMPT TRAVELERS
    Document Requirements for ALL Personnel Assigned to Italy
    New EU Entry/Exit System (EES) &amp; DoW Travel Exemption
    VENICE MARCO POLO IMMIGRATION LINES

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