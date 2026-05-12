VENICE MARCO POLO IMMIGRATION LINES

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On 1 April 2026, the European Union (EU) fully implemented its new automated biometric Entry/Exit System (EES), used for registering non-EU nationals traveling for a Short Stay (90 days within any 180-day period), each time they cross the external borders of any of the 29 European countries using the system. Note: Non-EU means not holding the nationality of any European Union country or the nationality of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland. Exemptions from EES registration have been made to include Servicemembers, Civilians and their Command Sponsored Dependents traveling on NATO or Partnership for Peace business. See EESQR Code below for full details.