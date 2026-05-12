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    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival [Image 7 of 11]

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    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for the 87th annual Black Ship Festival, May 14, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9689700
    VIRIN: 260514-N-CL550-1356
    Resolution: 5431x8147
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Howard departs Shimoda, following Black Ship Festival

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    TAGS

    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    DESRON 15
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    Allies and Partners
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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