USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for 87th annual Black Ship Festival

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U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives at Shimoda, Japan for the 87th annual Black Ship Festival, May 14, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)