Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, visited service members and partners supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission on the National Mall during Rededicate 250, in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2026. People from across the nation gathered in fellowship through speeches and music as the country prepares for the semiquincentennial celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)