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    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 7]

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    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, visited service members and partners supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission on the National Mall during Rededicate 250, in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2026. People from across the nation gathered in fellowship through speeches and music as the country prepares for the semiquincentennial celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9689291
    VIRIN: 260517-F-PL327-1341
    Resolution: 5550x3776
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise &amp; Thanksgiving

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    jtfdc
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Freedom 250
    Rededicate 250

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