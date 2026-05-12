Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc Andres Kalen, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, aims a Carl Gustaf 84 mm recoilless rifle and prepares to engage an unseen opposition force vehicle as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)