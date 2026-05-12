(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point

    PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Reynaga, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security and scans for the opposition force as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 05:08
    Photo ID: 9688721
    VIRIN: 260515-A-KA877-5227
    Resolution: 3530x1912
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point
    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point
    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point
    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point
    Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salaknib
    jpmrc-x
    Philippines
    u.s army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery