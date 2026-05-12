U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, dig and camouflage a fighting position during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 05:08
|Photo ID:
|9688723
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-KA877-5249
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division AT Platoon Firing Point [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.