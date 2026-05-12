NMRTC Bremerton Top Sailor Recognized During Armed Forces Day Event

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BREMERTON, Wash. (May 16, 2026) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Adam Toler, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s 2025 Sailor of the Year, takes part in the 2026 Bremerton Armed Forces Day Parade, representing the command’s dedication to excellence and service. Toler’s selection as Sailor of the Year reflects his leadership, professionalism and commitment to Navy Medicine’s mission of readiness and patientcentered care. The event, billed as the largest of its' kind west of the Mississippi, winds through the downtown core as service members, veterans, civic organizations and community groups march, ride and perform to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces. The annual event brings together military and civilian participants to celebrate readiness, commemorate veterans and strengthen ties between the region’s military commands and the Kitsap community (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).