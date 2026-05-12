(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Bremerton Top Sailor Recognized During Armed Forces Day Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Bremerton Top Sailor Recognized During Armed Forces Day Event

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    BREMERTON, Wash. (May 16, 2026) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Adam Toler, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s 2025 Sailor of the Year, takes part in the 2026 Bremerton Armed Forces Day Parade, representing the command’s dedication to excellence and service. Toler’s selection as Sailor of the Year reflects his leadership, professionalism and commitment to Navy Medicine’s mission of readiness and patientcentered care. The event, billed as the largest of its' kind west of the Mississippi, winds through the downtown core as service members, veterans, civic organizations and community groups march, ride and perform to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces. The annual event brings together military and civilian participants to celebrate readiness, commemorate veterans and strengthen ties between the region’s military commands and the Kitsap community (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9688616
    VIRIN: 260516-N-QW460-1154
    Resolution: 2838x1887
    Size: 937.64 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Bremerton Top Sailor Recognized During Armed Forces Day Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Bremerton Color Guard Leads Armed Forces Day Parade
    NMRTC Bremerton CO Honors Service at Armed Forces Day Parade
    NMRTC Bremerton Top Sailor Recognized During Armed Forces Day Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, armed forces day parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery