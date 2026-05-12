NMRTC Bremerton CO Honors Service at Armed Forces Day Parade

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BREMERTON, Wash. (May 16, 2026) - Capt. Karla M. Lepore, commanding officer of Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, participates as an honored guest during the 2026 Bremerton Armed Forces Day Parade, joining other military, local and civic leaders, along with community partners, in recognizing the service and sacrifice of military members past and present. Her presence underscores NMRTC Bremerton’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Kitsap community and supporting the longstanding tradition of celebrating the nation’s armed forces. The event, billed as the largest of its' kind west of the Mississippi, winds through the downtown core as service members, veterans, civic organizations and community groups march, ride and perform to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces. The annual event brings together military and civilian participants to celebrate readiness, commemorate veterans and strengthen ties between the region’s military commands and the Kitsap community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).