NMRTC Bremerton Color Guard Leads Armed Forces Day Parade

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BREMERTON, Wash. (May 16, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton lead the 2026 Bremerton Armed Forces Day Parade. The parade, a Kitsap tradition since 1948 [originally to recognize local Bremerton native son, Bud Hawk, Medal of Honor recipient in WWII], draws thousands of community members each year to recognize the service and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces. NMRTC Bremerton’s participation highlights the command’s ongoing commitment to readiness, community partnership and honoring the legacy of those who serve. The event, billed as the largest of its' kind west of the Mississippi, winds through the downtown core as service members, veterans, civic organizations and community groups march, ride and perform to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces. The annual event brings together military and civilian participants to celebrate readiness, commemorate veterans and strengthen ties between the region’s military commands and the Kitsap community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).