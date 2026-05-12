Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter Morales incoming sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), gives a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCBH, May 15, 2026. The emblematic passing of the sword signified the transfer of sacred trust from Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco to Morales. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)