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    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 7]

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    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), receives a gift from 1st Sgt. Ryan Bradley, Headquarters company first sergeant, during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCBH, May 15, 2026. The emblematic passing of the sword signified the transfer of sacred trust from Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco to Morales. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9688611
    VIRIN: 260515-M-RU156-3401
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment
    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment
    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment
    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment
    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment
    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment
    Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment

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    Relief ; MCBH; HQBN

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