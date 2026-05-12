Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), receives a gift from 1st Sgt. Ryan Bradley, Headquarters company first sergeant, during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCBH, May 15, 2026. The emblematic passing of the sword signified the transfer of sacred trust from Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco to Morales. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl Alana Smallwood)