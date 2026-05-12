Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marines with the Headquarters Battalion color guard, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, stand in formation during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCBH, May 15, 2026. The emblematic passing of the sword signified the transfer of sacred trust from Sgt. Maj. Sara Pacheco to Morales. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Alana Smallwood)