Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH

U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participates in a track ride during a motorcycle safety course at MCBH, May. 13, 2025. Marines attend a motorcycle safety course at MCBH to learn safe riding practices through hands-on training and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9688595
|VIRIN:
|260513-M-BT636-2548
|Resolution:
|5489x3659
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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