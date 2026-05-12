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    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH [Image 5 of 5]

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    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participates in a track ride during a motorcycle safety course at MCBH, May. 13, 2025. Marines attend a motorcycle safety course at MCBH to learn safe riding practices through hands-on training and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9688593
    VIRIN: 260513-M-BT636-8628
    Resolution: 6075x4050
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH
    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH
    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH
    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH
    Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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