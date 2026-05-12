Marines Sharpen Skills in Motorcycle Safety Course at MCBH

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U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, waits to conduct a riding drill during a motorcycle safety course at MCBH, May. 13, 2025. Marines attend a motorcycle safety course at MCBH to learn safe riding practices through hands-on training and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)