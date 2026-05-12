Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway

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PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2026) – Chief Damage Controlman Patrick Trandem speaks with Sailors during a damage control training exercise on the flight deck onboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 7, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)