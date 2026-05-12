Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway

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PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2026) – Sailors operate a fire hose during a damage control training exercise on the flight deck onboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 7, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)