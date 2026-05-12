PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2026) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Owen Anderson, left, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Nicholas Landwehr, right, operate a fire hose during a damage control training exercise on the flight deck onboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 7, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9688565
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-EQ708-1078
|Resolution:
|5176x4000
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.