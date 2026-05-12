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    Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway [Image 1 of 4]

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    Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway

    AT SEA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2026) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Owen Anderson, left, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Nicholas Landwehr, right, operate a fire hose during a damage control training exercise on the flight deck onboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 7, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9688565
    VIRIN: 260507-N-EQ708-1078
    Resolution: 5176x4000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway
    Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway
    Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway
    Emory S. Land conducts damage control training while underway

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