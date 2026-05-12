Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 static display

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U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense aircraft are displayed during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, May 16, 2026. The festival provides members of the local community an opportunity to tour static aircraft displays, observe military demonstrations, learn about capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and meet U.S. Air Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)