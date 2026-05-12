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    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 static display [Image 1 of 3]

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    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 static display

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense aircraft are displayed during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, May 16, 2026. The festival provides members of the local community an opportunity to tour static aircraft displays, observe military demonstrations, learn about capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and meet U.S. Air Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 08:29
    Photo ID: 9687909
    VIRIN: 260516-F-PM645-1391
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 static display [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35
    JGSDF
    USAF
    JASDF
    apanese-American Friendship Festival

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