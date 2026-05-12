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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills [Image 3 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Steele 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jozen Alvarez, assigned to the Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security at a mortar firing point during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Steele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9687820
    VIRIN: 260513-A-QK166-5195
    Resolution: 15906x10609
    Size: 59.92 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Steven Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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