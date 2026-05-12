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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills [Image 6 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Steele 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Alofatunoa Suitulaga, assigned to the Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, adjusts the 120mm mortar system during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Steele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9687818
    VIRIN: 260513-A-QK166-7344
    Resolution: 9271x6184
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Steven Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills
    Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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