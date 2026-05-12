U.S. Army Sgt. Jozen Alvarez, assigned to the Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, does a parameter check during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Steele)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9687819
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-QK166-9408
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Salaknib 2026: Mortar Team Drills [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Steven Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.