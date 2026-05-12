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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X [Image 5 of 7]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X

    LAUR, PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Abraham Victoriano, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security while his team establishes a mortar site during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 01:44
    Photo ID: 9687775
    VIRIN: 260514-A-KP914-1131
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: LAUR, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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