U.S. Army Pfc. Elijah Charley, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, uses a machete to cut down foliage to be used as camouflage during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9687772
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-KP914-1128
|Resolution:
|5549x3699
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|LAUR, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.