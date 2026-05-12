Salaknib 2026: 2-35 Infantry ‘Cacti’ establishes mortar position during JPMRC-X

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U.S. Army Pfc. Baleegh Mccrimmon, left, and Pfc. Abraham Victoriano, right, indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, sets the foundation for the 120mm mortar system during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)