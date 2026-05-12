Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari, right, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa public affairs specialist, reunites with her son, U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Ferrari, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, while deployed in East Africa, April 8, 2026. The reunion reflected the personal sacrifices and family connections recognized during Military Appreciation Month. (Courtesy photo)