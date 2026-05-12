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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service [Image 3 of 6]

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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

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    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari, right, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa public affairs specialist, reunites with her son, U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Ferrari, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, while deployed in East Africa, April 8, 2026. The reunion reflected the personal sacrifices and family connections recognized during Military Appreciation Month. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9687548
    VIRIN: 260408-D-F3317-5479
    Resolution: 3000x1725
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

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    Deployment, Air Force, Army, AFRICOM

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