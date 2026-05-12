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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service [Image 2 of 6]

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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari, right, stands beside her son, U.S. Army cadet Nicolas Ferrari, during the 49th Wing Air Force Ball at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 24, 2023. The two would later reunite while deployed separately to East Africa in support of military operations in the region. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9687545
    VIRIN: 230924-D-F3317-3381
    Resolution: 1394x1393
    Size: 408.6 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

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