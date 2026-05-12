Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

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HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES 09.24.2023 Courtesy Photo 49th Wing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari, right, stands beside her son, U.S. Army cadet Nicolas Ferrari, during the 49th Wing Air Force Ball at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 24, 2023. The two would later reunite while deployed separately to East Africa in support of military operations in the region. (Courtesy photo)