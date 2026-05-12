Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari, right, stands beside her son, U.S. Army cadet Nicolas Ferrari, during the 49th Wing Air Force Ball at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 24, 2023. The two would later reunite while deployed separately to East Africa in support of military operations in the region. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9687545
|VIRIN:
|230924-D-F3317-3381
|Resolution:
|1394x1393
|Size:
|408.6 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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