Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Ferrari poses in military-themed attire as a child in Groveland, Florida, in 2015. Years later, Ferrari fulfilled his childhood dream of military service and deployed to East Africa in support of operations in the Horn of Africa. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9687547
|VIRIN:
|151022-F-F4417-7503
|Resolution:
|2988x5312
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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