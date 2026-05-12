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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service [Image 1 of 6]

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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Ferrari poses in military-themed attire as a child in Groveland, Florida, in 2015. Years later, Ferrari fulfilled his childhood dream of military service and deployed to East Africa in support of operations in the Horn of Africa. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2015
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9687547
    VIRIN: 151022-F-F4417-7503
    Resolution: 2988x5312
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service
    Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

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