Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training

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Catherine Ortiz, a Doctor of Optometry student from Western University of Health Sciences, poses for a photo at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms in April 2026. Ortiz completed a clinical rotation at the hospital through a partnership with WesternU that provides optometry students with hands-on clinical experience in a military healthcare environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Apprentice Evelyn Zermeno)