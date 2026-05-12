Catherine Ortiz, a Doctor of Optometry student from Western University of Health Sciences, poses for a photo at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms in April 2026. Ortiz completed a clinical rotation at the hospital through a partnership with WesternU that provides optometry students with hands-on clinical experience in a military healthcare environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Apprentice Evelyn Zermeno)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9687459
|VIRIN:
|260515-D-D0528-9358
|Resolution:
|1280x867
|Size:
|225.29 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
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