Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training

Courtesy Photo | Catherine Ortiz (right), a Doctor of Optometry student from Western University of Health Sciences, conducts an eye examination with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emilio Matthew at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms in April 2026. Ortiz completed a clinical rotation at the hospital as part of a partnership that provides optometry students with hands-on experience in a military healthcare environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Apprentice Evelyn Zermeno) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Catherine Ortiz (right), a Doctor of Optometry student from Western University of...... read more read more

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms continues to strengthen the next generation of healthcare professionals in 2026 through its ongoing collaboration with Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU), providing optometry students with hands-on clinical training in a military healthcare environment while supporting patient care and medical readiness at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.

The partnership allows Doctor of Optometry students from WesternU to complete clinical rotations at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, where they work directly alongside Navy optometrists and gain experience caring for active-duty service members, beneficiaries, and family members under supervision.

Lt. Cmdr. Michael Squires, optometry department head at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, said the relationship between military treatment facilities (MTFs) and optometry schools plays an important role in preparing future healthcare providers while also benefiting military medicine.

“The relationship between optometry schools and MTF optometry clinics is crucial to maintain in order for students to gain critical clinical experience and for military optometrists to continue to train, mentor, and build the next generation of optometrists,” said Squires.

During his time assigned to Twentynine Palms, Squires has trained four students from WesternU and approximately 30 students from the university throughout his career. He explained that many MTFs maintain similar educational partnerships with optometry schools across the country.

While training at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, students perform eye examinations under the direct supervision of clinic optometrists and become integrated into the daily operations of the department. The experience exposes students to a wide range of patients and conditions while helping maintain access to quality eye care services within the military healthcare system.

Squires said hosting students also contributes to the hospital’s broader readiness mission.

“Having optometry students in the clinic helps us continue to deliver high-quality eye care for our patients, directly impacting our patients’ medical readiness,” he said.

One of the most recent students to complete a rotation at the hospital was Catherine Ortiz, a Doctor of Optometry student from Ontario, California, who will graduate from Western University of Health Sciences in May 2026.

Ortiz said her path toward optometry began with a personal experience as a patient and a desire to pursue healthcare in a meaningful but less invasive setting.

“I always knew I wanted a career in healthcare because I enjoyed the idea of helping and caring for patients,” said Ortiz. “At the same time, I realized early on that I was not comfortable with blood or more invasive medical procedures, so I started looking for a healthcare field where I could still make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives in a different way.”

She said her interest in the profession grew after learning she needed glasses herself and seeing firsthand how vision care could improve a patient’s quality of life and confidence.

“From that point on, I knew optometry was the career I wanted to pursue,” Ortiz said.

Before entering optometry school, Ortiz completed undergraduate studies at California Polytechnic State University, majoring in biological sciences and minoring in accounting. She began her Doctor of Optometry program at WesternU in August 2022.

Ortiz said she arrived at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms through her school’s clinical rotation assignment process and initially viewed the opportunity as both exciting and unfamiliar.

“When I first found out I would be training here, I felt both excited and nervous because it was such a unique environment,” Ortiz said. “However, the experience ended up being more rewarding than I expected.”

During her time at the hospital, Ortiz worked alongside Navy medical personnel while caring for a diverse patient population in a military healthcare setting. She said the experience helped her grow both clinically and professionally.

“I had the opportunity to work with diverse patients, learn in a military healthcare setting, and grow both clinically and professionally alongside a very supportive team,” she said.

Squires described Ortiz as a strong addition to the clinic team during her rotation.

“Catherine is a stellar student and will have a very bright future when she will very shortly be on her own,” said Squires. “She was able to help see patients and fully integrate into the optometry clinic team during her short time here.”

Ortiz said one of the most meaningful aspects of the rotation was the opportunity to work directly with service members while supporting their health and readiness.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this experience was working with Sailors, Marines, and occasionally their family members,” Ortiz said. “It was inspiring to care for patients from many different backgrounds and to contribute—even in a small way—to their readiness and overall health.”

She also credited the hospital staff for creating a welcoming and educational environment throughout her training.

“I also enjoyed working with my colleagues at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms,” she said. “The team was incredibly supportive, welcoming, and dedicated to patient care, which made the experience both educational and memorable.”

Following graduation, Ortiz plans to begin practicing optometry in the corporate healthcare sector, where she hopes to continue developing professionally while providing comprehensive vision care to patients.

The collaboration between Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and WesternU reflects the Defense Health Agency’s continued emphasis on partnerships that support healthcare education, patient care, and force readiness across military medicine.