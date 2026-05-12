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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training [Image 8 of 8]

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Catherine Ortiz (right), a Doctor of Optometry student from Western University of Health Sciences, conducts an eye examination with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emilio Matthew at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms in April 2026. Ortiz completed a clinical rotation at the hospital as part of a partnership that provides optometry students with hands-on experience in a military healthcare environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Apprentice Evelyn Zermeno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9687452
    VIRIN: 260515-D-D0528-9636
    Resolution: 1280x854
    Size: 274.7 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training

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    Navy, medicine, dha, university, optometry, hospital

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