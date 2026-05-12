Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosts WesternU optometry students for clinical training

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Catherine Ortiz (right), a Doctor of Optometry student from Western University of Health Sciences, conducts an eye examination with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emilio Matthew at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms in April 2026. Ortiz completed a clinical rotation at the hospital as part of a partnership that provides optometry students with hands-on experience in a military healthcare environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Apprentice Evelyn Zermeno)