Healy inducted into the AFRC Order of the Sword

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, gives a hug to Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve and command chief of the Air Force Reserve Command, during Healy’s induction into AFRC Order of the Sword at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2026. The Order of the Sword is the highest honor and tribute noncommissioned officers can bestow upon an individual. Healy becomes the 18th person to receive the Air Force Reserve honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)