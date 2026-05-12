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    Healy Inducted into the AFRC Order of the Sword [Image 4 of 6]

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    Healy Inducted into the AFRC Order of the Sword

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, listens to senior enlisted leader and command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez’s address during Healy’s induction into the AFRC Order of the Sword at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2026. The Order of the Sword is the highest honor and tribute noncommissioned officers can bestow upon an individual. Healy becomes the 18th person to receive the Air Force Reserve honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9686243
    VIRIN: 260514-F-KM531-2270
    Resolution: 6772x4188
    Size: 12.73 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Healy Inducted into the AFRC Order of the Sword [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Order of the Sword
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