Healy inducted into the AFRC Order of the Sword

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, is honored with the sword during an Order of the Sword ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2026. The Order of the Sword is the highest honor and tribute noncommissioned officers can bestow upon an individual. Healy becomes the 18th person to receive the Air Force Reserve honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)