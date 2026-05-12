2026 Army H2F Symposium

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Members of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, accept an award for "Best in Class for the Regular Army" during the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. The 17th Field Artillery Brigade’s H2F Program developed the Warrior Wellness

Workshop (W3) as a proactive, interdisciplinary initiative designed to evolve the Army Body Composition Program (ABCP) from an administrative “check in the box” requirement into a “whole person” approach that looks at each individual Soldier as a complete weapons system. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)