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    2026 Army H2F Symposium [Image 3 of 5]

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    2026 Army H2F Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Members of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, accept an award for "Best in Class for the Regular Army" during the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. The 17th Field Artillery Brigade’s H2F Program developed the Warrior Wellness
    Workshop (W3) as a proactive, interdisciplinary initiative designed to evolve the Army Body Composition Program (ABCP) from an administrative “check in the box” requirement into a “whole person” approach that looks at each individual Soldier as a complete weapons system. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9686235
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FI370-6809
    Resolution: 4994x3323
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Army H2F Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 H2F Symposium Award Ceremony
    2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony
    2026 Army H2F Symposium
    2026 Army H2F Symposium
    2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony

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    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    2026H2FSymposium

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